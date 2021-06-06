Supardddie

Gmail App Redesign

Supardddie
Supardddie
  • Save
Gmail App Redesign app design logo ios app android app branding redesign illustration design uidesign mobile ui mobile app mobile ui design ui ux ux design mobile design mobile app design ui
Download color palette

Hi, お元気ですか ? I hope you are happy :)

if you need me to design a mobile application, you can visit my fiverr click the link below: https://www.fiverr.com/s2/f14203b1bc

This is my gmail app redesign. I hope you like it and please leave your feedback! :)

Don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow @supardddie
dribbble account to get lots of awesome inspiration from me
-----------------------
Want to collaborate with me? Send your business inquiry to supardia81@gmail.com or send a private message via my dribbble

Supardddie
Supardddie

More by Supardddie

View profile
    • Like