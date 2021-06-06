Sanaullah Ujjal

Stackin Logo ( Letter S + Arrow )

Stackin Logo ( Letter S + Arrow ) ui logo design design logotype logo designer coin blockchain crypto gradient logo s arrow logo s logo arrow logo illustration logo inspiration modern logo brand identity branding logo
Hi friends!
Logo design exploration for Stackin, Symbol shows an Abstract Arrow icon, and letter S constructed. I would love to hear your feedback on this design.

    • Like