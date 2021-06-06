Stackin Logo ( Letter S + Arrow )

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi friends!
Logo design exploration for Stackin, Symbol shows an Abstract Arrow icon, and letter S constructed. I would love to hear your feedback on this design.
----
Let's work together! Contact me at - 👇👇👇
Mail- sanaullahujjal@gmail.com
WhatsApp- +8801792993510
☝️☝️☝️
Thank You