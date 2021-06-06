Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Health Website Design

Health Website Design
Hello Dribbblers,

I have redesigned this Health Website. The problem I had faced in older design was the website is not meaningful, I was not able to understand what's the purpose of the website and the services are not properly understandable as they just simply mentioned between lots of text, I have keep all the UX prospects and then created this design. Please rate it & provide your valuable comments.

Tools used: Figma & Adobe Photoshop

I hope you guys like it.

Thank You
Happy designing

