Health Website Design

Hello Dribbblers,

I have redesigned this Health Website. The problem I had faced in older design was the website is not meaningful, I was not able to understand what's the purpose of the website and the services are not properly understandable as they just simply mentioned between lots of text, I have keep all the UX prospects and then created this design. Please rate it & provide your valuable comments.

Tools used: Figma & Adobe Photoshop

I hope you guys like it.

Want a similar design?

-------------------------------------------------------

I am available for new projects! Estimate your project at anuragd810@gmail.com

Thank You

Happy designing