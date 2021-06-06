Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Matteo Marzagalli

Breadcrumbs - UI Design

Breadcrumbs - UI Design web design hierarchy list minimal uiux ui dailyui breadcrumbs
Hi guys, today I tried to design "breadcrumbs" type of list .
(100 Days UI Challenge #056)

Feel free to leave a feedback in the comments!
Posted on Jun 6, 2021
