Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Natalia Świerz

OnCampus

Natalia Świerz
Natalia Świerz
  • Save
OnCampus gallery search bar fields input form friends time slot scroll time calendar card classes students university school campus app design ui ux
OnCampus gallery search bar fields input form friends time slot scroll time calendar card classes students university school campus app design ui ux
OnCampus gallery search bar fields input form friends time slot scroll time calendar card classes students university school campus app design ui ux
OnCampus gallery search bar fields input form friends time slot scroll time calendar card classes students university school campus app design ui ux
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot - 1.png
  2. Dribbble shot - 3.png
  3. Dribbble shot - 2.png
  4. Frame 279.png

👨‍🎓
On Campus is a mobile application to boost socializing between peers who don’t experience physical contact by meeting each other on campus.

The trigger of this research topic was the outburst of Covid-19 and its consequences for the students' community.

To get to know more about the project, please visite my Medium article:
https://nswierz.medium.com/case-study-socializing-app-for-online-students-18438583854a

Natalia Świerz
Natalia Świerz
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Natalia Świerz

View profile
    • Like