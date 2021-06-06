👨‍🎓

On Campus is a mobile application to boost socializing between peers who don’t experience physical contact by meeting each other on campus.

The trigger of this research topic was the outburst of Covid-19 and its consequences for the students' community.

To get to know more about the project, please visite my Medium article:

https://nswierz.medium.com/case-study-socializing-app-for-online-students-18438583854a