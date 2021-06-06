Wanderline

Beer And Moose

Wanderline
Wanderline
  • Save
Beer And Moose adventure
Download color palette

Happy weekend! Here's my another exploration style linework, I called this " Beer And Moose " a vintage badge design monoline illustration or line-art with nature landscape outdoor in black and white colors.
Hope you enjoy it. Cheers! :)

Connect with us: wanderlinev@gmail.com
and support in : https://www.fiverr.com/wanderline/create-line-art-badge-monoline-linework-vintage-retro-logo-illustration

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2021
Wanderline
Wanderline

More by Wanderline

View profile
    • Like