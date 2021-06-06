Microsoft Search Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
The Problem
We have heard from customers that they would like to be able to search for conversations and everything related to Henry Brill (End-user). As for the research and reviews I have collected across platforms, it is evident that the problem has affected end-users.
The Solution
Outlook is an application designed and developed with a user-centered approach. The user does not have to navigate through numerous clicks before they find search results. Furthermore, everything the user needs to know should be provided within the app including profile search.
Objectives
The goals of this project were simple; identify the pain points target users encounter while searching for user content and explore feasible ideas that best solves these user needs.