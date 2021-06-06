Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
NX Player

NX Player playlist musicplayer nxplayer appicon uidesigner interface interactiondesign uidesign appdesign figma vector logo illustration design branding dribbble interaction design app ux ui
Hello All 🤘
This is Music Player app. NX Player.

Hit "L" and share it if you like ❤️

Follow Mr.Designer:
https://www.instagram.com/mrdesigner04/
https://www.facebook.com/mrdesigner04
https://www.behance.net/pratik4795

