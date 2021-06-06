MD.Mahabbuul Haque

Business Folder Design

I have done succussfully another project with actor sumiya shimu.I learnt a lot from this project. This is a simple unique creative and dynamic presentation folder will deliver professional, stylish and confidence to your recipient. suitable for any kind of small to large organization.

This Business Presentation Folder is very easy to use and change text, color, size, pocket and everything because i made it on illustrator and included EPS File so please don't worry about changing.

