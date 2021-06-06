Landmark Series :: Chennai Central

As part of the Landmark Series I've decided to create a illustrations of some of the place I've been to and places which I want to visit.

In this post I've made an illustration of Chennai Central station,

The century-old Chennai Central Railway Station was designed by architect George Harding in 12th-century Romanesque architecture. It is indeed one of the most prominent landmarks of Chennai that serves as the main gateway by Rail to the rest of the country along with Egmore Railway station 2 kms away.

Central Station means that it is the busiest and most important station in the city. These may be the oldest stations, so they are named as central. There are total 5 Central stations in India: Trivandrum Central, Kanpur Central, Mangalore Central, Mumbai Central and Chennai Central.

___

The landmarks serve to fuel interest in various cultures and their histories. Landmarks overall, are not simply geographical features, but historical and cultural markers, both natural and man-made, that highlight significant events as well as generate interest with in a community or a country.

In general, landmark status is defined by some combination of features including: dominance of visible, natural, or built form such as the Eiffel Tower or Niagara Falls; outstanding color, shape, extent, such as the Kremlin; functional significance as with the Golden Gate Bridge; symbolic significant as with the Blarney Stone in Ireland; or historical significant such as the place where the Battle of Gettysburg was fought.

Sometimes natural features (e.g.mountains, volcanoes, deep canyons, waterfalls, or reefs) attract enough attention to label phenomena as a landmark.(Note that natural features need not be restricted to a single point in space, as with the Great Barrier Reef).Sometimes it is a part of the built environment that catches attention - such as the Kremlin, Notre Dame Cathedral, or the Sydney Opera House.And sometimes it is a feature of the cognitive environment that produces landmark status, as with an image of "the beaches of South Africa or the perceived ruggedness or grandeur of the Himalayas.