Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lalu Triawanri Novianung

Space Odyssey

Lalu Triawanri Novianung
Lalu Triawanri Novianung
  • Save
Space Odyssey typography poster mars planet space nasa
Download color palette

Intergalactic journey to find an earth-like planet.
---
I use google font and unsplash for this poster
Google Font
https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Ultra?category=Serif#standard-styles
Unsplash
1. https://unsplash.com/photos/7uvixXrQkfw
2. https://unsplash.com/photos/-_5dCixJ6FI

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2021
Lalu Triawanri Novianung
Lalu Triawanri Novianung

More by Lalu Triawanri Novianung

View profile
    • Like