Space Odyssey

Intergalactic journey to find an earth-like planet.

---

I use google font and unsplash for this poster

Google Font

https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Ultra?category=Serif#standard-styles

Unsplash

1. https://unsplash.com/photos/7uvixXrQkfw

2. https://unsplash.com/photos/-_5dCixJ6FI