Music Festival Flyer is a print flyer template suitable for all types of music purposes. Whether this is a music festival, a live artist performance, a music night out, a summer celebrating music night, a band concert or live show, a music-oriented special event or attraction, a music performing marathon, a cd artwork or cover, a variety show flyer, classic music club performance, and even a music-themed museum flyer, all is possible indeed
Fully organized, layered and named
Fully and easily editable if needed.
Print Ready, CMYK colors
Bleeding guidelines and the help file with used fonts are included.
Used fonts
A love of Thunder :
https://www.dafont.com/fr/a-love-of-thunder.font
Helvetica Neue regular:
https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/linotype/neue-helvetica
Helvetica Neue bold:
https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/linotype/neue-helvetica
Amertha:
https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/mawns/amertha/
Size
5.8x5.8