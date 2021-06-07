Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi there! 🎧
Today I want to share with you my latest design exploration - Podcast App.
As always tried to keep it minimal & simple!
I hope you will like it!
---------
If you're looking for a reliable partner to design and develop your own solution, you should definitely check out @GogoApps
Instagram | Behance | Website