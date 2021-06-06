Design Automation Exercise

I took some time last week to practice my packaging design skills with this series of simulated product images. The goal was to implement a consistent design concept and to display the designs on an actual product.

I did this with a simple Photoshop action that opens the artwork, opens the blank can template, copies the artwork, pastes into the blank template, performs some transformations and saves the design. This system can be done with multiple artboards in PhotoshopCC so that multiple views of the product can be simulated at once. The action can also be batched to work on multiple designs consecutively. This eliminates the need to constantly open and close documents, or run the same action multiple times.

The presentation would not have come together without that awesome background photo! Thanks to Valentin Lacoste on Unsplash!