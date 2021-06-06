Virtual Concerts 🎸🎸

Trending designs to inspire you
This render is for the website of an upcoming product. The idea is to show how concerts can be performed live on mobile. The product targets performers, so more focus on the performer.
Lighting the scene was interesting, put up a spotlight right on the artist, besides some ambient mood lights to give off concert-vibes.
Purposefully kept the background empty to match the website requirements.
Blender all the way!