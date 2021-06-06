Hardik Kumawat

Virtual Concerts 🎸🎸

Hardik Kumawat
Hardik Kumawat
  • Save
Virtual Concerts 🎸🎸 party clapping audience public band singer live stage virtual concert concert club spotlight artist guitar blender3d 3d 3d modelling blender
Download color palette

This render is for the website of an upcoming product. The idea is to show how concerts can be performed live on mobile. The product targets performers, so more focus on the performer.

Lighting the scene was interesting, put up a spotlight right on the artist, besides some ambient mood lights to give off concert-vibes.
Purposefully kept the background empty to match the website requirements.
Blender all the way!

Hardik Kumawat
Hardik Kumawat

More by Hardik Kumawat

View profile
    • Like