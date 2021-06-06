Landing page about the game

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Peace for everyone🖐
How are you?
My friends and I are creating a game and we decided to make such a simple, interesting and beautiful design.
How do you think we did it?