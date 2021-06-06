Aksa Inov | Rupture

Robotic/mecha charizard logo style design

Aksa Inov | Rupture
Aksa Inov | Rupture
  • Save
Robotic/mecha charizard logo style design graphic logo design cryptoart nft crypto cyber pokemons adobe illustrator esport branding graphic design illustration mecha robotic animal illustration animal art animal logo pokemon charizard
Download color palette

the concept is making my favourite pokemon (charizard) into my logo design style
feel free to share an opinion in comment down below, i always open for any suggestions.

follow my IG : Rupture.inc

Aksa Inov | Rupture
Aksa Inov | Rupture
Animals, Mecha, Robot, Logo Design

More by Aksa Inov | Rupture

View profile
    • Like