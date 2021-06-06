artbysugu

Negative Space Dental Logo for Sale

artbysugu
artbysugu
  • Save
Negative Space Dental Logo for Sale logo design cross plus logo tooth logo dental logo negative space logo logo mark logo design logo type creative logo branding design logo for sale vector morden illustration branding graphic design unused logo ready made logo premade logo
Download color palette

LOGO FOR SALE - BUY NOW

Modern & creative logo with a Tooth illustration in a unique style with Cross Plus negative space logo. Works as well at small sizes like icon or favicon.

Click Here to purchase my other logo design - LogoGround shop

Click Here to purchase my other logo design - ScaleBranding shop

Click Here to purchase my other logo design - LogoStack shop

● This logo will be sold once.
● Copyright transfers to the buyer.
● Professional customization included.

Follow me on BEHANCE & INSTAGRAM

Thanks for watching!!!

artbysugu
artbysugu

More by artbysugu

View profile
    • Like