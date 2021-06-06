Ashita Vijay seth

Credit Card Checkout Screen UI

Credit Card Checkout Screen UI illustration mobileui uidesign dailyuichallenge uiux ui
Day 02/30 of #dailyUI

Challenge- "Design a credit card checkout form or page. Don't forget the important elements such as the numbers, dates, security numbers, etc. "

For work inquiries:
ashitaseth9454@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 6, 2021
