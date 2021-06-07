✅ Done! - Goals

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey all,
Sharing the goals screens of the Done! app that we were recently re-designing.
Done! is an intelligent To-Do List. It lets you organize all your tasks and calendar events in one place. Create goals and track your progress.
Services we provided:
— User Interface design
— User Experience design
— Product design
— UX research
— Product research
— Motion design
— Interaction design
