Fintory

✅ Done! - Goals

Fintory
Fintory
Hire Us
  • Save
✅ Done! - Goals fintory productivity create delete resolve card todo list branding create task tasks screen check off done goal app app colors clean
✅ Done! - Goals fintory productivity create delete resolve card todo list branding create task tasks screen check off done goal app app colors clean
✅ Done! - Goals fintory productivity create delete resolve card todo list branding create task tasks screen check off done goal app app colors clean
Download color palette
  1. Shot Frame-1.png
  2. Shot Frame.png
  3. ddas.png

Hey all,

Sharing the goals screens of the Done! app that we were recently re-designing.

Done! is an intelligent To-Do List. It lets you organize all your tasks and calendar events in one place. Create goals and track your progress.

Services we provided:
— User Interface design
— User Experience design
— Product design
 — UX research
 — Product research
— Motion design
— Interaction design

Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on?
Email us at hello@fintory.com

Want to see more in the future?
Don't miss any of our shots and follow us on Dribbble.

Fintory
Fintory
We build digital products.
Hire Us

More by Fintory

View profile
    • Like