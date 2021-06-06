Inez | Period Tracking App

Pushpalatha Shenoy

Heyaa!!
Here's a glimpse of my UI for tracking women's health issues.
📌This app offers everything a woman needs to track irregular periods, blood flow, weight, temperature, emotions, symptoms, and more.
📌Subtle reminders keep her aware and prepared for next periods.
It is an effort to create a smooth user experience, as well as to make it simple to use and visually appealing❣️

