MECO App

MECO App designgreen mockup project brand logo ecology application app
Barcelona `19 - Smart City project

The Meco app is intended for people concerned by ecology and who wants to participate in the preservation of nature through actions organized around events. 🌱

Actions are valued at discount or special offers on produced through partners.

Posted on Jun 6, 2021
