UX Design-Charity App

Good Match
Identity. UX/UI Design. Development
Small acts of good every day.
App that makes it easy to find local nonprofits that need
donations, volunteers and support.
Summary
Good match is a discovery application that allows users to connect, support and engage with local nonprofit organizations.
Nonprofit organizations on CoodMatch are community-focused, community-led and they affect the world right now.
Good match is an innovative way Of connecting with the community even when you are stuck on the couch. Good match enables
micro-donations and grassroots social awareness making it easy for anyone to donate to the causes they care about and make an
impact that matters.
#community #design #ui #ux #accessibility #nonprofits #development #charity #support #diversity #event #collaboration