UX Design-Charity App

Identity. UX/UI Design. Development

Small acts of good every day.

App that makes it easy to find local nonprofits that need

donations, volunteers and support.

Summary

Good match is a discovery application that allows users to connect, support and engage with local nonprofit organizations.

Nonprofit organizations on CoodMatch are community-focused, community-led and they affect the world right now.

Good match is an innovative way Of connecting with the community even when you are stuck on the couch. Good match enables

micro-donations and grassroots social awareness making it easy for anyone to donate to the causes they care about and make an

impact that matters.

#community #design #ui #ux #accessibility #nonprofits #development #charity #support #diversity #event #collaboration