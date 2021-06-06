Masum Billah

SPECIAL 7 AGENCY-BIRD & LEG COMBINEMARK

Masum Billah
Masum Billah
  • Save
SPECIAL 7 AGENCY-BIRD & LEG COMBINEMARK bird logo design bird logo pictorial mark branding logo design minimal logo brand logo design branding design brand identity agency logo leg logo 7 logo logos logo design lettermark wordmark custom logo brand logo branding minimalist logo
Download color palette

This is "SPECIAL 7 AGENCY-BIRD & LEG COMBINEMARK"
Let me know your valuable feedback about this logo.(This logo is available for sale)

What is a logo???
In simply ,logo is the thing which represent your brand identity.It can be many types.Such as graphic mark, emblem, symbol or stylized...etc.It
Plays a big role for your business.Nowadays,Logo have become an important part of a company's brand identities. It is a valuable asset for a corporation.

FOR FREELANCE WORK
E-mail: masumbillahniaz8@gmail.com
OR
DM in Whatsapp: +8801784400444
OR
DIRECT ORDER
https://www.fiverr.com/share/8va8N4

Masum Billah
Masum Billah

More by Masum Billah

View profile
    • Like