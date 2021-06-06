Xiaohan Tu

Health screening report

Something about health screening report on body sugar level. I was trying to avoid being too serious. Instead, I hoped to convey a relaxing atmosphere so that people are not too nervous when check their physical condition.

Posted on Jun 6, 2021
