Figma Table Prototyping (2019)

Figma Table Prototyping (2019) dashboard platform b2b interface bulk actions data tables table design figma
Hi, fellow dribblers! 👋

Sometime earlier I was playing with Figma's prototyping mode. In this design, I needed to show advanced and data-heavy search results. The decision was pretty simple, by selecting multiple results you are presented with bulk actions immediately, which ultimately saves time.

Thanks for your attention and have a nice day!

Product Designer 💳Fintech 🎓Edtech 🪙Cryptocurrencies
