Figma Table Prototyping (2019)

Hi, fellow dribblers! 👋
Sometime earlier I was playing with Figma's prototyping mode. In this design, I needed to show advanced and data-heavy search results. The decision was pretty simple, by selecting multiple results you are presented with bulk actions immediately, which ultimately saves time.
Thanks for your attention and have a nice day!