Musicophiles- Scheduler App design

Hey Dribblers 🖖,
Long time no see.
Here is a one-shot design for Musicophiles- scheduler App. Thanks for https://designercize.com/ for my brief. 😀
I designed the app for people, who wants to plan musical events with friends.
Big thanks to https://www.drawkit.io for the awesome illustrations ❤️
Want to collaborate with me? Hit me up on ✉️ ux.dontsova@gmail.com