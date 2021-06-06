Anna Dontsova

Musicophiles- Scheduler App design

Anna Dontsova
Musicophiles- Scheduler App design
Hey Dribblers 🖖,

Long time no see.

Here is a one-shot design for Musicophiles- scheduler App. Thanks for https://designercize.com/ for my brief. 😀
I designed the app for people, who wants to plan musical events with friends.
Big thanks to https://www.drawkit.io for the awesome illustrations ❤️

Want to collaborate with me? Hit me up on ✉️ ux.dontsova@gmail.com

