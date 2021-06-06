Shashank Agarwal

🔍 Search Bar | Gradients Play | Shashank Agarwal 🎨

🔍 Search Bar | Gradients Play | Shashank Agarwal 🎨 dailyui searchbar productdesign modern minimal design creativework uidesign ui gradient
🔍 Search Bars are one of the most simplistic element of any digital product.
🎨 Challenge is to create it cool Search Bar and I came with the result of creating with pop essence with gradients.

