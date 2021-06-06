Cute Couch Potato Cat

Trending designs to inspire you
A digital line art illustration of a cute orange and fluffy kitty cat on lazing around. A digital line art drawing of a cute fluffy orange cat lazing on a red couch. Surrounded by various form of leaves and flowers, also a ball of wool and some cat toys. Completed with banner and a statement - quote. The embodiment of my spirit animal. You can watch the drawing process here. You can also find me here.