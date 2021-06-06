Filter - UI Components

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Filters are important for any data-rich application which helps the user to find what they are exactly looking for by adjusting the different values in the filter. Here I've designed a Filter component for web application with different form control options. I've implemented this design in one of our web applications and heard some really good feedback from our users during the usability testing session.