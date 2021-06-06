Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Filter - UI Components

Filter - UI Components design dailyui app web ux clean minimal flat icons slider date picker multi-select toggle checkbox buttons radio input component ui filter
Filters are important for any data-rich application which helps the user to find what they are exactly looking for by adjusting the different values in the filter. Here I've designed a Filter component for web application with different form control options. I've implemented this design in one of our web applications and heard some really good feedback from our users during the usability testing session.

