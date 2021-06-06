Productive App | Daily UI Challenge 001

Hi Dribbblers 👋 !

This design is my first day of the Daily UI Challenge!

I think it's an excellent exercise to improve our designs and get feedback.

⭐ I wanted to do this because I want to create more usable, accessible and include UI Design and in the future be able to teach the best practices.

For this first challenge, Daily UI 001, the theme is: Create a sign-up page, modal, form, or app screen.

Any feedback is appreciated! I have some troubles working on the typography. What do you think about that? How may I improve it?

