Keen Cosmetics Logo

Keen Cosmetics is a free spirited and playful make up brand for the conscious consumer. The products are vegan, cruelty free, and environmentally friendly – with a focus on renewable material, and refillable packaging. The brand's calling-card is the “Soft & Strong”-mantra, which describes the careful way Keen Cosmetics products are formulated: soft & gentle on the skin, but with vibrant, strong pigments.