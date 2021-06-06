Farzan Faruk 👑
15 Free Project thumbnails (Figma freebie)

Hi there,

As a UI/UX design agency, we create a lot of files and organising them can be a nightmare... Thumbnails help a bit with that.

We just wanted to make your life a little easier when thinking about organising things.

Figma. Community link: https://www.figma.com/community/file/974708591385143967/Thumbnails-Freebie

Thanks

