Real estate investment landing page and dashboard

Yahshud is a real estate investment platform that offers investors opportunity to invest in different and multiple properties. It also enables them keep track of their investment portfolio from the dashboard.
Tools:
-Figma
-Photoshop
Let me know what you guys think in the comment below👇