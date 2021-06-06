Football Analytics Website Redesign (2019)

Good morning, Ladies & Gentlemen! 🎩

Sharing some UI design work I did for Counterpress.

⚽️ Counterpress provides ad-free national and local coverage that focuses on a mix of long-form journalism, original reporting, and in-depth analysis. The goal was to make a new bold identity not erasing everything but honor existing legacies that made web-portal memorable in the first place.

🟡 There was no definite brand color palette except for one yellow tone, so the first step was to create brand colors. Just because this is an essentially football-based website, it's more reasonable to rely on green as a primary color and using a familiar yellow as an accent one.

💬 The next step was to determine the font family and create a new logo from all of it. The colors of the logo now are more liberated, the font is bolder, it is easier to read the "K" letter, hence there are more variations than ever.

🧩 The layout has not changed significantly. The main achievements of these changes are more efficient and better-looking navigation and the transformation of free space to side frames to increase user engagement.

