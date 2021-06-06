PCS

Trabel Logo

PCS
PCS
  • Save
Trabel Logo logo designer design funky mark typography custom type symbol letter logo branding brand ecommerce logo travel logo illustrator logo
Download color palette

Trabel / logo design ✏
Inspirations: text "trabel" + cart

A logo for an Travelling eCommerce company. Would appreciate hearing your thoughts.

Press "L" if you like❤ it.

PCS
PCS

More by PCS

View profile
    • Like