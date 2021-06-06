Rifat Sarkar
eberawi

e-wallet App UI Design

Rifat Sarkar
eberawi
Rifat Sarkar for eberawi
Hire Us
  • Save
e-wallet App UI Design money transfer fintech app banking card money app payment app finance app bitcoin app cryptocurrency app currency app mobile banking online banking banking app crypto app e-wallet wallet app ui mobile app designer app app design
e-wallet App UI Design money transfer fintech app banking card money app payment app finance app bitcoin app cryptocurrency app currency app mobile banking online banking banking app crypto app e-wallet wallet app ui mobile app designer app app design
e-wallet App UI Design money transfer fintech app banking card money app payment app finance app bitcoin app cryptocurrency app currency app mobile banking online banking banking app crypto app e-wallet wallet app ui mobile app designer app app design
e-wallet App UI Design money transfer fintech app banking card money app payment app finance app bitcoin app cryptocurrency app currency app mobile banking online banking banking app crypto app e-wallet wallet app ui mobile app designer app app design
e-wallet App UI Design money transfer fintech app banking card money app payment app finance app bitcoin app cryptocurrency app currency app mobile banking online banking banking app crypto app e-wallet wallet app ui mobile app designer app app design
e-wallet App UI Design money transfer fintech app banking card money app payment app finance app bitcoin app cryptocurrency app currency app mobile banking online banking banking app crypto app e-wallet wallet app ui mobile app designer app app design
Download color palette
  1. Rinex Shoes.jpg
  2. Rinex Shoes-2.jpg
  3. Rinex Shoes-1.jpg
  4. Color palleette.jpg
  5. Typeface.jpg
  6. Thank you!.jpg

Hey Creatives 🔥
I would like to share e-Wallet App Conceptual Design. It's minimal, modern, and eye catching.

Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 👍🏽

For inquiries :
Shoot a mail at - rifats.ux@gmail.com

Thanks a lot ❤️

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Follow eBerawi Agency:
Website | Instagram | Twitter | Github

eberawi
eberawi
Passionate agency crafting digital solutions
Hire Us

More by eberawi

View profile
    • Like