Anat Grinfeld
HoneyBook

HoneyBook's vision

Anat Grinfeld
HoneyBook
Anat Grinfeld for HoneyBook
  • Save
HoneyBook's vision lettering branding startup typography
Download color palette

We believe an empowered creative economy will change the world. We support the creative in their pursuit of a sustainable livelihood. We champion technology as our ally in celebrating human passion and creativity.
One booking, one client, one referral, and another, and another—the sweet sound of success, the universal feeling of a tide on the rise.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2021
HoneyBook
HoneyBook
Our amazing Design Team is hiring!

More by HoneyBook

View profile
    • Like