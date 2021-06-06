Nikolaos Goutzeris

Smart Coffee App

Smart Coffee App screen smart app design app coffee mobile uiux ux ui illustration flat figma feature design animation
☕ In the morning, your favorite coffee is automatically ready when you get up - is that still a pipe dream?

The Smart Coffee App offers just that. Automated or scheduled serving of your favorite coffee, coffee preferences and suggestions, servicing and status updates of the Smart Coffee Machine for all coffee lovers.

