Sumit Kumar

Social Media Post Scheduler

Sumit Kumar
Sumit Kumar
  • Save
Social Media Post Scheduler flat typography design minimal calendarpost figma viral post media social branding calendar
Download color palette

Hi folks! What have you been up to lately?

We were working on a new concept, and here it is ‒ a social media post calendar for scheduling events or consultations.

The concept depicts a one-day schedule which can be changed to a weekly or monthly view with a single click on the top right corner.

There’s also a filter by categories that are highlighted with different colors. This ‘colored’ solution allows calendar users to scan their schedule fast.

We find colored accents extremely helpful in this concept. What do you think?

Share your thoughts below and thanks for following!)

Sumit Kumar
Sumit Kumar

More by Sumit Kumar

View profile
    • Like