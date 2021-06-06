Social Media Post Scheduler

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi folks! What have you been up to lately?
We were working on a new concept, and here it is ‒ a social media post calendar for scheduling events or consultations.
The concept depicts a one-day schedule which can be changed to a weekly or monthly view with a single click on the top right corner.
There’s also a filter by categories that are highlighted with different colors. This ‘colored’ solution allows calendar users to scan their schedule fast.
We find colored accents extremely helpful in this concept. What do you think?
Share your thoughts below and thanks for following!)