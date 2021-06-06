Murad Islam Logo design, Expert

Music Lover Icon Logo Design only for sale

Murad Islam Logo design, Expert
Murad Islam Logo design, Expert
  • Save
Music Lover Icon Logo Design only for sale brand identity brand logo brand logo impression logo hill logo design logo master logo icon logo idea logos graphic design branding logo
Download color palette

Hello, guys!

Hope you enjoy it and don't hesitate to leave your comments! We appreciate your help! enjoy your day :)
-----------------------
Make sure you press (L) and follow @murad_islam87 ( Instagram ).
Get lots of cool logo design ideas by the following dribble.

We'd love to work with you. Feel free to reach out to me at bd240murad@gmail.com

Murad Islam Logo design, Expert
Murad Islam Logo design, Expert

More by Murad Islam Logo design, Expert

View profile
    • Like