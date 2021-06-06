Chakri - Job Portal Landing page - v2

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey There,
Chakri is a job portal website and our first priority for job candidates. They can find free access to search for jobs, post their CV/Resumes and research the best companies for job apply. Also candidates can get career advice (articles with helpful tips) from our career experts.
And our second priority for any types of Companies/Agencies. They can easily find candidates (permanent, graduate, contract, and freelance) by using our site.
Don't forget to appreciate 😍 and follow me ⛹️.
I am Available for New Projects.
Email - sanasim2430@gmail.com
Follow Me -
Instagram | Dribbble | Linkedin | Behance