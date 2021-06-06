Monika Petkova

Elektrika

Elektrika is a small company providing domestic and industrial electrical engineering services.

That's a twist on an earlier proposal for Electrica, also the name is changed to substitude c with k because in Bulgarian it would make more sense and is a word play.

Rebound of
Electrica
Posted on Jun 6, 2021
