Logo Design

Greetings,
Here's an impressive logo for a real estate agency named Villa Nostra. It was basically a Romainian real estate agency. Are you interested in something similar to this? I am open to new projects. Feel free to contact me through my email.
Regards,
HananTheArtist
abdulhananonlines@gmail.com