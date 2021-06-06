Thiet Moc Logomark Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Thiet Moc is a interior studio. At that time, they want to redesign the logomark (TM), something modern, simple and unique. I came up with some ideas about it. Which one is the best for you? :)
For more information, please take a look at
Behance | Instagram
Peace!