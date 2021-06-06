CARING IS PUNK

Trending designs to inspire you
Editorial illustration for the monthly section by Layla Martínez on the back cover of EL SALTO called La Tostadora. In this #43 issue, she talks about how in an extreme capitalist and competitive world, the punkest attitude is caring for each other, and acting on that. She also mentions the Idles and other British and Irish punk and postpunk, analyzing their lyrics.
Client: EL SALTO
Art Direction: Byron Maher & Sancho Somalo
Issue: #43
Year: 2020
