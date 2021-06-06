Duotone Typographic Poster Series 2020

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers!
Here are my series of seven typographic poster artworks I created inspired by the iconic duotone effect. I implemented several different techniques of creating a duotone theme over photography in combination with creative type. See full project on my Behance.
See more projects:
Behance | Instagram | Vimeo
📩 You can reach out to me at asma.fnaeem@gmail.com or DM for projects/queries.