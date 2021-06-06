Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Duotone Typographic Poster Series 2020

Duotone Typographic Poster Series 2020 design visual art graphics art typedesign typography creative illustrator illustration art direction
Hello Dribbblers!

Here are my series of seven typographic poster artworks I created inspired by the iconic duotone effect. I implemented several different techniques of creating a duotone theme over photography in combination with creative type. See full project on my Behance.

See more projects:
Behance | Instagram | Vimeo

📩 You can reach out to me at asma.fnaeem@gmail.com or DM for projects/queries.

