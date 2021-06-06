Saquib Shah

Event Booking App "Yadara"

Event Booking App "Yadara" dashboad mobile app design logo illustration ui ux uiux app webdesign uidesign
  1. Yadara website.png
  2. Website pages.png
  3. Mobile Screens.png
  4. Wireframes.png
  5. Userflow.png

Yadara is an Event ticket selling platform. This targets the all adults age group because Yadara provides different types of Events for everyone interset, it could be Sports, theatres, concert

The client needs a website. Which produces equal attraction for multiple interest groups. The product Goal was to Engage the Audience in Available Events and create a smooth user flow to get tickets.

Posted on Jun 6, 2021
