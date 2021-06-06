Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pronoy Eugin Khalko

GYM Flyer Design

Pronoy Eugin Khalko
Pronoy Eugin Khalko
GYM Flyer Design event flyer flyer design corporate flyer business flyer design gym flyer design flyer design graphic design
Hello guys!
This is the GYM Flyer Design

FEATURES:
- 8.27” x 11.69” inch + .25 mm bleeds (A4 SIZE)
- Fully Editable
- Free Fonts Used
- Unique Design
- 300 DPI CMYK
-Print Ready File

If you like my work I would be glad if you share it.
-----
I am available for new projects, so feel free to reach out. ⁠
-----
Let's work together!
Contact me at : pronoykhalko@gmail.com

View full Projects: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120965613/GYM-Flyer-Design?

Thank you!

Pronoy Eugin Khalko
Pronoy Eugin Khalko

