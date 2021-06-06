Personal Injury Attorney Website

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Website designed for an attorney group that specializes in personal injury cases. The objective was to design a professional looking, user friendly site that clearly depicted the type and activity of cases